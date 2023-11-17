‘Maha Anna Prasadam’ at Puttaparthi from today 

November 17, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Arrangements are being made for serving the ‘Maha Anna Prasadam’ during the week-long birthday celebrations of Puttaprthi Satyasai Baba, inside the Puttaparthi Ashram premises in Vijayawada. It will be served till November 24, according to a press release.

Spread across 20,000 square feet, there will be 12 counters each on the ladies’ and gents’ sides respectively. More than 850 dedicated Sevadal members from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be participating in the Narayana Seva, serving free lunch and dinner to all devotees starting from Saturday.