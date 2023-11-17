ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maha Anna Prasadam’ at Puttaparthi from November 18

November 17, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements are being made for the Maha Anna Prasadam during the week-long birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba inside Prashanti Nilayam at Puttaparthi.

The venue is spread across 20,000 square feet. There will be 12 counters each for ladies and gents.

More than 850 dedicated Sevadal members from the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be participating in the event, where they will be serving lunch and dinner free of cost to all, starting from Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maha Anna Prasadam would be served till November 24 afternoon, according to a press release. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US