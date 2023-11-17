‘Maha Anna Prasadam’ at Puttaparthi from November 18

November 17, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Arrangements are being made for the Maha Anna Prasadam during the week-long birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba inside Prashanti Nilayam at Puttaparthi.

The venue is spread across 20,000 square feet. There will be 12 counters each for ladies and gents.

More than 850 dedicated Sevadal members from the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be participating in the event, where they will be serving lunch and dinner free of cost to all, starting from Saturday.

The Maha Anna Prasadam would be served till November 24 afternoon, according to a press release.

