Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy denies involvement in Delhi liquor scam

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy also said he had never misused his political position to further his business interests

S. Murali ONGOLE
September 19, 2022 13:47 IST

Magunta Reddy denied any involvement for himself or his family members in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. File | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Monday denied any involvement for himself or his family members in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Addressing the media, Mr. Reddy said his family was in the liquor business for several decades. Hence the raids on his premises in Delhi, Chennai and Nellore, where his mother had started the liquor business 70 years ago, Mr. Reddy explained.

Mr. Reddy made it clear that he and his son did liquor business elsewhere and not in the national capital. He had not been singled out by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate, Mr. Reddy said while referring to the simultaneous raids conducted by the ED officials at several places across the country.

Mr. Reddy also said he had never misused his political position to further his business interests.

Replying to a question, Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Y.S. Bharati might have been involved in liquor business in the national capital.

The Balaji group of industries run by the MP and his family members has been into several sectors including distilleries, steel manufacturing, entertainment, packaging, real estate and energy sectors.

