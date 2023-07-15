Magnets, plastic straw, plum seed, rubber balloon... objects removed from nine-year-old’s intestines

July 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - GUNTUR

Doctors have removed four magnets, a plastic straw, a black plum seed and a long rubber balloon from the bowels of a nine-year-old boy in the city.

Dr. Yerra Rajesh, paediatric surgeon at Yerra’s Super Speciality Hospital, told the media on Saturday that the boy, hailing from Markapuram in Prakasam district, had been brought with abdominal pain and bilious vomiting for 10 days.

Investigations showed four magnets piled up and stuck in the bowel and its twisting besides multiple perforations of the small and large bowel wall. The objects were removed through a surgery and the bowel was repaired by sutures. Four days post the surgery the child was doing well, he said.

“Children may accidentally ingest foreign bodies like magnets, button batteries, coins, screws, rings, chains, and safety pins. Parents should be cautious when children were playing with such objects, he said.

About 80 to 90% of foreign bodies were uncomplicated and pass spontaneously through stools while 10-20% required endoscopic removal, when accessible in the stomach or oesophagus, and only about 1% needed surgical intervention.

A team consisting of Dr. Ramesh, anaesthetist Dr. Y. Surendra, Dr. A. Srikanth Reddy, and Dr. K. Paavan Tirumalesh performed the operation.

