Andhra Pradesh

Magisterial probe ordered into death of temple EO

The State government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged suicide of Executive Officer (Grade-II) D. Anitha of the Endowments Department.

In an order on Thursday, Endowments Department secretary V. Usharani said that a preliminary report on the death of Anitha stated that she was harassed by some officials of the department. Anitha, who was working as Executive Officer of Amara Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Guntur district was found dead in the Krishna river in November, 2019.

The government opined that there was a need to conduct a magisterial inquiry by Revenue Divisional Officer and Sub-Division Magistrate, Gurajala. The government now directs the Collector and District Magistrate, Guntur to conduct a magisterial inquiry on the reasons leading to the death of the officer and submit a report within 30 days,” the order stated.

