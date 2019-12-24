Andhra Pradesh

Magician’s blindfold ride on Ongole roads has heads turning

Jadugar Anand Junior performing the feat in Ongole on Tuesday.

Jadugar Anand Junior performing the feat in Ongole on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Event held to spread awareness on road safety

Jadugar Anand Junior performed a blindfold motorcycle ride to bring awareness among road users on safe driving practices and safety on roads here on Tuesday.

The breathtaking ride on the city roads which took off at the MS Function Hall centre meandered on the arterial roads, including Trunk Road, Kurnool Road and Mangamoor Road before returning to the starting point.

He covered the entire stretch comfortably at a normal speed after the daredevil act was flagged off by Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) K. Venugopala Rao. Though blindfolded, he negotiated the turns effortlessly during peak traffic on the city roads winning the appreciation of spectators.

The magician was blinded with pieces of cardboard and cotton held together with a band of black cloth wrapped over and then a hood placed over the face after the same was checked by the DSP.

“I performed this stunt to impress upon the road users to eschew negligent driving which many a time led to road mishaps and even fatal ones,” he said.

Senior Jadugar Anand, who began a week-long magic show to dispel superstitious beliefs, exhorted the members of the GenX to develop an interest in fantasies for them to be successful in life.

