Mafia smuggling human hair from Tirumala: Ayyanna Patrudu

‘Recent seizure at Mizoram-Myanmar border has exposed the illegal trade’

Alleging that human hair collected at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala are being smuggled by mafia to foreign countries, TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has blamed the ruling YSRCP leaders for it.

Referring to the seizure of human hair worth ₹2 crore by the Assam Rifles on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, Mr. Ayyana Patrudu said that the incident had exposed the unlawful smuggling activities. “From this, it is clear how the YSRCP leaders are running the mafia trading in human hair apart from sand, cement, liquor and etc,” he alleged.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he sought an explanation from the government as to why it had failed to curb the ‘hair mafia menace’ at the Tirumala temple. “By indulging in such activities, the YSRCP leaders are launching attacks on the sentiments of the devotees. It is unfortunate that the government has remained indifferent to the protection of the sanctity of the Seven Hills,” he said.