Madras High Court Judge Battu Devanand addresses 2-day AILU conference in Guntur

August 13, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Justice Battu Devanand addressing the gathering at the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) conference in Guntur on Saturday.

Justice Battu Devanand addressing the gathering at the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) conference in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Madras High Court Judge Justice Battu Devanand observed that a dangerous condition is prevailing where the very existence of the Judiciary itself is being questioned. Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day conference of the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) here on Saturday, he said that the influential people are not able to accept it when the Judiciary stands by the common man.

Referring to courts taking too much time to dispose of litigations when they are linked to ordinary people and rendering speedy justice when celebrities and influential persons’ interests were involved, he said it was a multi-factorial issue, which can’t be resolved by the judiciary alone. 

Justice Devanand said, “The crucial issue is, when some influential people or celebrities are involved in cases, they would not move even an inch for years together by using the procedural lapses in the system. But, this sort of service is not available to ordinary citizens, for obvious reasons like financial constraints”. 

The conference was attended by Narra Srinivasa Rao, General Secretary of AILU Andhra Pradesh chapter and other advocates from Supreme Court and various High Courts.

