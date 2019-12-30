Madireddi Pratap is new MD of APSRTC

The State government transferred and posted IPS officer Madireddy Pratap as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC &MD) of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), relieving M.T. Krishna Babu of the full additional charge.
Mr. Pratap is serving as VC & MD of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Rajat Bhargava has been given full additional charge of VC & MD of APIIC.
It may be recalled that senior IPS officer N.V. Surendra Babu was transferred from the post of VC and MD of the RTC in the last week of September. Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) Mr. Krishna Babu was given full additional charge of the RTC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.