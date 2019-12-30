Madireddi Pratap is new MD of APSRTC

The State government transferred and posted IPS officer Madireddy Pratap as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC &MD) of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), relieving M.T. Krishna Babu of the full additional charge.

Mr. Pratap is serving as VC & MD of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Rajat Bhargava has been given full additional charge of VC & MD of APIIC.

It may be recalled that senior IPS officer N.V. Surendra Babu was transferred from the post of VC and MD of the RTC in the last week of September. Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) Mr. Krishna Babu was given full additional charge of the RTC.