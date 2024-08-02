ADVERTISEMENT

Madiga community leaders hail the Supreme Court judgment on sub-classification of SCs for quotas

Published - August 02, 2024 06:11 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Madiga Samkshema Sangham leader Mohanarao congratulating MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga in Hyderabad.

Jana Sena Party’s and Madiga Community Parirakshana Samithi leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao on Friday hailed the Supreme Court’s judgement on sub-categorisation of reservations for scheduled castes, saying that the historic judgement would benefit the most backward Madiga community.

States can sub-classify SCs for quotas: top court

Mr. Mohana Rao met Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Mandakrishna Madiga in Hyderabad and congratulated him for his relentless fight for the justice for Madiga community for the last three decades. He said that the categorisation would help all sub- sects to enjoy the benefits of reservations assured by the Indian Constitution.

In another press note, TDP State SC Cell general secretary S.V. Ramana Madiga said that the categorisation would help thousands of Madiga students.

