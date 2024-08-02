GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madiga community leaders hail the Supreme Court judgment on sub-classification of SCs for quotas

Published - August 02, 2024 06:11 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Madiga Samkshema Sangham leader Mohanarao congratulating MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga in Hyderabad.

Madiga Samkshema Sangham leader Mohanarao congratulating MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga in Hyderabad.

Jana Sena Party’s and Madiga Community Parirakshana Samithi leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao on Friday hailed the Supreme Court’s judgement on sub-categorisation of reservations for scheduled castes, saying that the historic judgement would benefit the most backward Madiga community.

States can sub-classify SCs for quotas: top court

Mr. Mohana Rao met Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Mandakrishna Madiga in Hyderabad and congratulated him for his relentless fight for the justice for Madiga community for the last three decades. He said that the categorisation would help all sub- sects to enjoy the benefits of reservations assured by the Indian Constitution.

In another press note, TDP State SC Cell general secretary S.V. Ramana Madiga said that the categorisation would help thousands of Madiga students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.