Madhusudhan Reddy at helm of ANGRAU

VIJAYAWADA

07 June 2020 00:10 IST

Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, Special Secretary of the Marketing Department, has been appointed as full additional in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University.

The department’s Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah released orders to this effect on Saturday. The current Vice-Chancellor Damodar Naidu’s term ended on June 5.

