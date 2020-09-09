‘Madhura Nagar RUB to be built in six months’

VIJAYAWADA

09 September 2020 23:19 IST

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana laid the foundation stone for a railway under-bridge (RUB) and approach road at Madhura Nagar, which has been a long-pending demand of locals.

Mr. Satyanarayana, along with VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, laid the foundation stone for the project.

The Minister said that the construction of the approach road for the RUB would be completed within six months. “The project will help locals avoid crossing the railway tracks while commuting between BRTS Road and Madhura Nagar and several other areas,” he said.

Mr. Vishnu said that the State government has sanctioned ₹17.42 crore for construction of the approach road while the Railways would spend ₹9.56 crore for the construction of the RUB. He said that the bridge would help over 30,000 people residing in Madhura Nagar and several other areas. VMC chief engineer Marianna and others were present.