Madhavamala wood carvings: Application sent requesting GI tag

Published - October 24, 2024 02:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Balaji Wood Carving Artisans Mutually Aided Cooperative Society Limited has sent an application for grant of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Madhavamala wood carvings, the centuries-old craft from Madhavamala of Yerpedu mandal in Tirupadi district.

“If their application is approved by the GI Registrar, unauthorised use of its name would be prevented, which in turn will boost local economy, enhance brand value and open marktets both nationally and internationally,” said a release.

The GI tag will promise the artisans, who have preserved the heritage for generations, an improved livelihood and safeguarding of the traditional craft besides bringing international recognition to their craft.

