Madanapalle tomatoes for Chennai by rail from next week

Traders feel transportation by rail will be beneficial to them

For the first time, tomatoes of Madanapalle region, the largest tomato-growing belt in Asia, are set to reach Chennai by rail. The modalities pertaining to the loading, unloading and time schedules would be finalised in a couple of days in coordination with agriculture and horticulture wings, traders and railway authorities.

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Saturday announced that the first batch of the tomato stock would be transported to Chennai next week.

The decision was the outcome of a series of meetings between the district administration and traders’ associations of tomato and mango products of Chittoor district and Tamil Nadu and railway authorities as well.

As of now, the tomato and mango stocks, including the pulp, reach Chennai and other parts of the country from Chittoor district by road through containers. The tomatoes meant for export would be predominantly procured from Kalikiri, Gurramkonda and Madanapalle mandals, the main contributors to the Agriculture market at Madanapalle. Besides, huge stocks also reach Chennai from the Vaddepalle market in V. Kota mandal.

Mr. Gupta said that regular rail transportation of tomatoes from Madanapalle to Chennai and other parts would result in further boom in the horticulture trade of Chittoor district. The traders felt that rail transportation would be beneficial to them and the risk of damage to the produce would be less compared to sending it by road. It is expected that the initial shipment would require about six bogies and the number could be more during the peak season.

During the peak season, the daily arrivals of tomato stocks at the Madanapalle market alone would be about 1,200 tonnes and in the lean period, it drops to below 300 tonnes.