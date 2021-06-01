Madanapalle medical college a boon to Chittoor: Minister

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the construction of a medical college near Madanapalle is a boon to the people of Chittoor district, particularly the backward western mandals.

The college is being set up in an acre at Arogyavaram at an estimated cost of ₹475 crore. The place is famous for its century-old sanatorium built by the British.

The Minister was addressing a gathering of officials and party cadres at a meeting at Arogyavaram to mark the virtual foundation laying ceremony for the college by Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from Tadepalle on Monday.

The Panchayat Raj Minister said the project also includes setting up of a teaching hospital, nursing college and allied ventures. “Arogyavaram, with its historical significance in the medical field, is the perfect location for setting up the college,” he added.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to completing the water projects such as Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi and Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanti works, three reservoirs at Mudivedu, Sugalimitta and Adavipalle at the earliest for the benefit of people in the western mandals and to usher in a permanent solution to the perennial drought in the region.