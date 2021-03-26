Madanapalle couple likely to be discharged

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 March 2021 00:40 IST

Sub-jail authorities to arrive soon to take them into custody

A couple arrested on charges of murdering their two daughters at Madanapalle in Chittoor, and currently being treated at the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) in Visakhapatnam, were recommended for discharge by the hospital authorities on Thursday.

GHMC officials have informed the Madanapalle sub-jail authorities that the couple, Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja Naidu, can be taken into their custody. Sources said that the Madanapalle sub-jail authorities are likely to arrive in a day or two to take them into their custody. It is learnt that the couple have recovered well and were in the condition of being discharged.

Advertising

Advertising

It may be remembered that the two daughters of the couple were found bludgeoned to death in a pool of blood at their house in Madanapalle on January 24. The husband and wife are believed to have committed the murders as part of an occult ritual.

The couple were shifted to GHMC, Visakhapatnam on February 3 for treatment, as they were not in proper mental health.