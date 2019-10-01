Machilipatnam RDO to conduct inquiry into minor girl’s death

Parents of the students staying in a Child Care Institution (CCI) in Machilipatnam lodged a complaint with the police alleging that one, B. Anil, made objectionable comments against their children and demanded action against him.

Family members of the children alleged that Anil posted insulting comments against their children on social media.

A 15-year-old girl of the CCI (NGO home) died under suspicious circumstances in the home 15 days ago in Machilipatnam.

Anil allegedly made some insulting remarks against the victim and her family members. The accused also allegedly made some objectionable comments against other girls staying in the home.

Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said following a complaint lodged by the parents of the minors, the Gudur police registered a case against Anil and took up investigation.

“The Krishna district police registered three cases against the accused. We registered cases against Anil under IT Act, Section 354 IPC and other sections,” the SP told The Hindu on Monday.

As regards investigation of the girl’s death case, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the minor took some pills in the hostel and resorted to forcible death. “We are probing how and from where the victim got the pills,” the SP said.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that Machilipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) will conduct magisterial inquiry into the death of the girl in the CCI, and submit a report.

“Instructions have been given to the Social Welfare officials to take over the management of the NGO home immediately. About 200 children are staying in the CCI and the Social Welfare Department will take care of the students until further orders,” Mr. Imtiaz said.