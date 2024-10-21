Machilipatnam Government Medical College renamed as Sri Pingali Venkaiah Government Medical College

The State government has accepted the proposal by the Director of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh, to change the name of the Government Medical College, Machilipatnam, to Sri Pingali Venkaiah Government Medical College as a tribute to the freedom fighter and designer of the Indian flag.

The Director of Medical Education, D.V.S.L. Narasimham, who has been instructed to take necessary action in the matter, said the residents made the representation for a name change.

The government passed orders in this regard on Monday, October 21. The GO, Ms No.132, says that taking into consideration the yeoman services rendered by Pingali Venkaiah to the State and country and to fulfil the long-cherished dream of the people of Machilipatnam, the government has named the Government Medical College there after the freedom fighter.

Earlier, in August, the government issued orders to change the names of the 10 new government medical colleges constructed under phases 1 and 2, which include those at Eluru, Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Nandyal, Machilipatnam, Markapaur, Madanapalle, Adoni, Pulivendula, and Paderu, to generic names. The YSRCP government had named these colleges after former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The present TDP-led NDA government, through GO Ms No.103, issued orders that these colleges be called by their generic names, followed by the region they are located in.