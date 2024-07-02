Macherla Municipal Commissioner’s vehicle vandalised

The rented vehicle of Macherla Municipal Commissioner Ch. Venkata Dasu was vandalised by unidentified persons on July 2 (Tuesday) early morning, a day after he suspended a ward secretariat employee in an alleged corruption case.

Mr. Venkata Dasu suspended M. Valu Naik, who is facing corruption charges in the distribution of social security pensions, based on the preliminary report of the inquiry committee on July 1 (Monday).

The Municipal Commissioner is using the rented vehicle for official purpose.

Palnadu Collector Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao said that acting on a complaint lodged by the Municipal Commissioner, a criminal case has ben registered.

The Collector asked Palnadu Superintendent of Police Malika Garg to take the necessary action in the case, adding that the police started investigation.

Mr. Lathkar said they did not have any suspicion on suspended officer Valu Naik as they did not have any evidence in this regard.

