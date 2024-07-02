ADVERTISEMENT

Macherla Municipal Commissioner’s vehicle vandalised

Updated - July 02, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 07:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

He suspended a ward secretariat employee in an alleged corruption case recently; the suspended staffer is not under suspicion, say police

Sambasiva Rao M.

The rented vehicle of Macherla Municipal Commissioner Ch. Venkata Dasu was vandalised by unidentified persons on July 2 (Tuesday) early morning, a day after he suspended a ward secretariat employee in an alleged corruption case.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venkata Dasu suspended M. Valu Naik, who is facing corruption charges in the distribution of social security pensions, based on the preliminary report of the inquiry committee on July 1 (Monday).

The Municipal Commissioner is using the rented vehicle for official purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palnadu Collector Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao said that acting on a complaint lodged by the Municipal Commissioner, a criminal case has ben registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Collector asked Palnadu Superintendent of Police Malika Garg to take the necessary action in the case, adding that the police started investigation.

Mr. Lathkar said they did not have any suspicion on suspended officer Valu Naik as they did not have any evidence in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US