Macherla clashes: victim sees little use in lodging police complaint

December 17, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MACHERLA

“There is no use lodging a police complaint as they are supporting only the ruling party,” laments R. Malleswari, whose family owes its allegiance to the opposition TDP.

“At least 20 persons barged into my apartment on Friday by breaking open the doors, and vandalised my house. They damaged widows, furniture, televisions, electric fixtures, refrigerator, and other household articles,” alleged Ms. Malleswari, who was also injured in the incident.

We had to face the wrath of the mob as my family had been supporting the TDP for the last 30 years, she said, and added that her husband Madhusudana Rao was a mandal-level leader from Veldurthi, and that they come and settled down in Macherla.

“When I tried to go to hospital for treatment, the police did not allow me to do so,” she alleged.

“I will not lodge a complaint. It is for the police to do justice. As the police know everything, where is the need to lodge a complaint? It is their responsibility to provide security to the people,” Ms. Malleswari said.