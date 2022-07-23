Andhra Pradesh

‘Maa Thota’ programme launched in A.Konduru mandal of NTR district

Collector S. Dilli Rao planting a sapling at Shingla Tanda at the launch of the plantation project in NTR district on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 23, 2022 21:09 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 21:09 IST

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao inaugurated the 'Maa Thota' programme under the Tribal Development Fund Project taken up by Vasavya Mahila Mandali in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at Shingla Thanda of Kummari Kuntla village in A. Konduru mandal of the district on Saturday.

Mr. Dilli Rao planted a sapling marking the inauguration of the programme under which 814 tribal households in A. Konduru and Reddy Gudem mandals would get support in cultivating mango, guava and other plantations and rearing livestock.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The project was taken up with Rs.3.18 crore of which Rs.2.97 crore was provided by NABARD.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several farmers have prepared their land for plantation and 20 borewells were dug to cover 200 acres. The project is supported by Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, Women Development and Child Welfare departments.

NABARD district development manager Milind, Vasavya Mahila Mandali president B. Keerthi and secretary G. Rashmi were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Agriculture
tribals
Read more...