‘Maa Thota’ programme launched in A.Konduru mandal of NTR district

Collector S. Dilli Rao planting a sapling at Shingla Tanda at the launch of the plantation project in NTR district on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Under the scheme, tribals will get support to raise plantations

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao inaugurated the 'Maa Thota' programme under the Tribal Development Fund Project taken up by Vasavya Mahila Mandali in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at Shingla Thanda of Kummari Kuntla village in A. Konduru mandal of the district on Saturday.

Mr. Dilli Rao planted a sapling marking the inauguration of the programme under which 814 tribal households in A. Konduru and Reddy Gudem mandals would get support in cultivating mango, guava and other plantations and rearing livestock.

The project was taken up with Rs.3.18 crore of which Rs.2.97 crore was provided by NABARD.

Several farmers have prepared their land for plantation and 20 borewells were dug to cover 200 acres. The project is supported by Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, Women Development and Child Welfare departments.

NABARD district development manager Milind, Vasavya Mahila Mandali president B. Keerthi and secretary G. Rashmi were among those present.