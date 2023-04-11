M. Gauthami takes over as Anantapur Collector

April 11, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - ANANTAPUR

It was a hectic day for M. Gautami, the new District Collector, who assumed office here on Monday. Minutes after taking charge, she headed straight to Revenue Bhavan on the District Collectorate premises and received petitions from people as part of the ‘Spandana’ programme.

After a special prayer in the Collector’s chambers, Ms. Gautami formally took charge and met several district-level officers, who had come to congratulate her. A 2014-batch IAS officer, she had worked in the district as Revenue Divional Officer from 2009 to 2012 and later had stints at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and as the CEO of Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC), Tirupati.

Joint Collector Ketan Garg welcomed Ms. Gauthami at the R&B Guest House and later speaking to the officers and mediapersons, she said she would do her best for the development of the district. Others who met the new Collector included DRO Gayatri Devi, Collectorate AO Vijayalakshmi, Anantapur RDO Madhusudan, Lead Bank Manager Nagaraja Reddy, Anantapur Tehsildar Sridhar Murthy.

“There are good opportunities and potential for development in the district and with my experience of working as the RDO in the district in the past, I can keep the district ahead of others in the path of development,” she added. She said that after the division of districts, the responsibilities of the Collectors had increased though the area of the districts had come down.