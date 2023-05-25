ADVERTISEMENT

Lupin Diagnostics opens satellite laboratory in Vijayawada

May 25, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and offers an extensive range of diagnostics services, says CEO

The Hindu Bureau

Lupin Diagnostics Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Kumar announced the launch of their satellite laboratory in Vijayawada as part of their expansion in southern India.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar told the media in Vijayawada on Thursday that accurate diagnosis is the first step towards managing diseases and Lupin aims to make quality diagnostics affordable and accessible to everyone in the country.

He said their cutting-edge technology and personalised smart reports help doctors get valuable insights and take informed decisions. They prioritise accuracy and quality by following stringent quality control protocols and in the current healthcare landscape, evidence-based treatment has become the standard, with diagnostics tests serving as the foundation for close to 70% of treatment decisions.

Lupin’s laboratory in the city is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic technology managed by clinical experts. It offers an extensive range of diagnostics services, including clinical pathology, microbiology, haematology, biochemistry, serology, and immunology. It is the 27th laboratory of the company which has over 410 collection centres across the country.

Lupin’s corporate communications manager Priyanka Chavda and others were present.

