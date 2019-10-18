‘Lung cancer cases on the rise in city’

An estimated 30% rise in lung cancer cases is seen in Visakhapatnam region, based on the number of patients with the symptoms visited a hospital in the city during the last one decade, according to Bellala Ravi Shankar, Managing Director of Omega Hospitals.

Smoking tobacco and cancer causing agents like asbestos, radon and air pollution are key factors for the disease. Lung cancer was the most commonly diagnosed one across the world, with the maximum number of cancer-related deaths. Lung cancer was the most leading cause of deaths in India last year, Dr. Ravi Shankar told the media here on Friday.

Lung cancer refers to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that start off in one or both lungs.

The abnormal cells do not develop into healthy lung tissue but divide rapidly forming one of the three types of tumours – Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Lung Carcinoid tumour. As many as 80 out of 100 cases in the city were being diagnosed at an advanced stage, where the treatment could only prolong the life of the patient as the cancer spreads to various parts of the body by then.

Replying to queries, he said that inhalation of asbestos dust, smoke and exposure to toxic gases and pollution could cause lung cancer.

Workers employed in asbestos factories or those staying nearby could be affected. Asbestos powder was being used in talcum powder and over 7% asbestos powder in the talcum powder could cause lung cancer.

Symptoms

The symptoms of lung cancer include persistent cough, blood in sputum, chest pain that gets worse with deep breathing or coughing, loss of appetite and weight, shortness of breath, fatigue, weakness and recurrent bronchitis and pneumonia.