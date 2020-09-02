Lumpy skin disease in cattle worries Chittoor dairy farmers

The infection has spread from Tamil Nadu, say officials

A large number of cattle in several parts of Chittoor district have contracted the ‘lumpy skin disease’, causing concern among the dairy farmers.

The officials say that the infection has spread into the district from the neighboring districts of Tamil Nadu through migration of cattle and their disposal at cattle fairs.

An estimated 500 cattle from the western mandals such as Somala, Sadum, Pakala and Pulicharla have been affected by the disease, causing high fever in the animals, along with drop in the milk production.

Dairy farmers say that the cattle are developing rashes, lumps in their udder and neck and high fever. The incidence of the disease has also been reported in some eastern mandals too.

Animal Husbandry Joint Director S. Venkatrao said the disease should be treated with care and the field staff are on the job to educate the farmers on this. “This disease has come to Chittoor from Tamil Nadu. Mosquitoes play vectors for the disease. The infected cattle develop high fever and fatigue. To prevent its spread, cattle sheds should be protected from mosquitoes. Though the mortality rate is rare, neglect may lead to complications,” he said.

Awareness programme

Allaying the fears that the disease might spread to humans, the Joint Director said no scientific evidence supports to such claims. He said the dairy farmers should contact the field staff of the Animal Husbandry Department and seek advice. “We are planning awareness camps in the affected mandals,” said Mr. Venkatrao.