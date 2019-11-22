‘LuLu Group’s decision will not hit investments in State’

The LuLu Group’s reported decision to not invest in any projects in A.P. in future will not impact the investment scenario in the State, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao has said.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the agreement entered into with the group by the TDP government was “fundamentally flawed.”

Snipe at Naidu

“Companies invest in any State keeping in view the geographical conditions, government support, commercial viability, and not because of one political leader,” the Minister said, and added that the former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, had created such an impression that the investors were coming to the State only because of him.

Mr. Naidu had committed a blunder in allocating prime land on the Beach Road in the city at a throwaway price to the LuLu Group, he alleged.

The YSRCP government’s decision to cancel the land allotment to the group was aimed at protecting public property and not to demean Mr. Naidu or the TDP, he said.

The group’s convention project was not at all feasible. It would create traffic and parking problems in the area, he said. “The government’s decision is being well received by the people of the city,” the Minister claimed.

“The YSRCP government will build a convention centre in the future, but not on the Beach Road. Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy will decide on the venue,” he said.