Lukewarm response to vaccination in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

21 January 2021 01:18 IST

Even five days after the commencement of the COVID vaccination programme, the drive has generated lukewarm response from the target group in Chittoor district.

As the percentage of daily target plummeted to 37% on Tuesday, the district medical and health authorities had increased the sessions to 66, covering all the mandals on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a meeting with the medical officers at the DMHO office here, Joint Collector Veerabrahmam sought all the health workers, who ae being administered the vaccine in the first phase, in both the government and private sector have to voluntarily come forward to join the programme. He said that proposals were sent to the central agencies to enhance the session centres to 155 in the district.

Chittoor district received 41,500 doses of Covishield vaccine while the number of health workers stood at 35,000. The initial target was set for 20,000 members to suit twin doses. Though on January 16, the percentage of those who received vaccination remained more than 70%, it started decreasing in the following sessions.

Meanwhile, the number of infections on Tuesday was 40 in Chittoor district, as against just ten last week.