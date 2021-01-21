Lukewarm response to vaccination in Chittoor

Even five days after the commencement of the COVID vaccination programme, the drive has generated lukewarm response from the target group in Chittoor district.
As the percentage of daily target plummeted to 37% on Tuesday, the district medical and health authorities had increased the sessions to 66, covering all the mandals on Wednesday.
Addressing a meeting with the medical officers at the DMHO office here, Joint Collector Veerabrahmam sought all the health workers, who ae being administered the vaccine in the first phase, in both the government and private sector have to voluntarily come forward to join the programme. He said that proposals were sent to the central agencies to enhance the session centres to 155 in the district.
Chittoor district received 41,500 doses of Covishield vaccine while the number of health workers stood at 35,000. The initial target was set for 20,000 members to suit twin doses. Though on January 16, the percentage of those who received vaccination remained more than 70%, it started decreasing in the following sessions.
Meanwhile, the number of infections on Tuesday was 40 in Chittoor district, as against just ten last week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath