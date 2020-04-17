Lukewarm response to FCI offer in State

There is not much demand in the State for procuring quality rice and wheat from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) despite the Union government’s decision to offer them at a concessional price due to lack of awareness.

The Centre, for the first time in the FCI’s history, has decided to supply rice and wheat at a lower price to prevent hunger pangs among the rural and urban poor, mainly migrant labour and BPL families, during the lockdown announced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Price tag

While rice is available for ₹22.50 per kg, wheat is being sold at ₹21.35 per kg under the new guidelines.

There is adequate stock in a majority of the 24 godowns. As on April 15, they had a cumulative total of 3.68 lakh tonnes.

FCI State Level Consultative Committee member Gundupalli Satish told The Hindu on Friday that the Centre had supplied 2.2 million tonne to various depots for distribution at subsidised rate to the poorer sections.

“NGOs, or charitable organisations, can obtain a minimum of one tonne and a maximum of 10 tonnes in one instalment on request from the nearest FCI depot. In the city’s depot, 29,286 tonnes of rice and wheat are available,” Mr. Satish said, and added that interested organisations could contact him on the phone number 9885793555 for assistance.

At present, the Centre is offering food grains at a subsidised rate to the bulk purchasers, State governments and flour millers.

Mr. Satish said many NGOs and charitable organisations were distributing rice and wheat to the poorer sections by procuring them at a higher price in the open market during this hour of crisis as they were unaware of the FCI’s offer.