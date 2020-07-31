Lucky escape for two youth as car gets washed away near Gooty

A video grab of two youth being rescued from a stream at Rajapuram in Anantapur district on Thursday morning.

ANANTAPUR

31 July 2020 00:39 IST

Close call for RTC bus passengers

Two youth proceeding from Kadapa to Bijapur in Karnataka got washed away at a culvert at Gandhi Nagar near Gooty in Anantapur district on Thursday but had a miraculous escape as the water flow was shallow after 100 metres.

Within two hours of the incident, a local fisherman, who had laid his net in the stream, also got washed away while trying to retrieve the catch. The villagers went to his rescue and brought him to safety.

A little while later a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus stopped in the middle of the stream and did not start. People in the bus raised an alarm and none dared to get out of the bus as there was heavy water current. They feared the bus would get washed away and called out for help.

Local people dragged the bus out of the stream with a rope.

Police personnel temporarily stopped movement of people on this stretch between Gooty and Guntakal.

Identified as Rakesh and Yousuf in their 30s, they were going behind an RTC bus between Gooty and Guntakal at 8.40 a.m. and when their car came to the middle of the water flow in the stream. With water flowing at great speed, the car floated and got washed away to about 100 metres, but at that place it was shallow and it got stuck. The vehicle did not get submerged and the duo made their way out of the vehicle and waited for the local people to reach the spot.

Tanks filled

With all the tanks in Guntakal and Gooty mandals getting filled in recent rains, there has been an overflow for the past one week. Though there was not much rain on Wednesday in Gooty (24 mm) and Guntakal (0.9 mm) mandals, the Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi water was released into the tanks during summer and a majority of the tanks were full. With heavy rains early in the monsoon, all tanks were overflowing.

This stretch of the NH 67 has been posing a problem with the culvert portion yet to be completed by the contractor. The railings of the causeway-cum-culvert were also broken at the spot where the car stopped giving scope for the vehicle to float and carried away in the water flow. Traffic gets disrupted whenever there is rain either in Karnataka or Kurnool.