Lucky escape for passengers as bus catches fire

At least 15 passengers had a miraculous escape on Saturday when an APSRTC airconditioned bus, in which they were travelling, caught fire a few minutes after leaving the Kakinada bus station in East Godavari district.

Kakinada RTC Depot Manager P. Bhaskara Rao said the engine of the bus caught the fire due to short circuit. The entire engine block was gutted in the mishap.

All the passengers travelling in the Kakinada-Vijayawada bus and the driver are safe as they got off the vehicle immediately after the engine caught fire, Mr. Rao said. The Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel swung into action and doused the fire.