Lucky escape forAPSRTC passengers

About 50 passengers of an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus from Ballari in Karnataka to Kalyandurg in Anantapur district had a miraculous escape when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a roadside canal at Gonehal village in Bommanahal mandal on Tuesday.

The Rayadurg police suspect that the steering wheel of the bus belonging to the Kalyandurg Bus Depot either got locked or did not function normally giving little scope to the driver to control it. This led to the bus falling into the rainwater drain, but fortunately there were no casualties except for minor injuries to some passengers.