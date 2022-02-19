Lucky draw contest boosts Disha app downloads in Prakasam

The initiative, began by district police, gains traction among women

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said on Friday that the recently-launched DIsha app lucky draw contest is yielding positive results as the downloads have spiked in the last three weeks.

“Since February 1 when we started the initiative, we have seen around 36,000 downloads in Prakasam district. This contest has become very popular in the district,” she said, satisfied with the response from women.

Earlier, the backward district was ranked 10th, and now, it has jumped to 7th position in the number of downloads. The downloads were 13,945 during the first week, 14,712 during the second week and 9,132 in the third week, taking the district’s downloads to over 2.64 lakh.

“Every day we announce 3 winners. Every week we have a conference with these 21 winners. The winners are expressing their views on various issues in a free and frank manner with us. Also, the mahila police personnel, who facilitate the maximum number of downloads in a particular week, are being honoured,” she added.

The app is a great weapon in the hands of women at risk. Awareness programmes conducted on the app across the district are yielding positive results, the SP said.

When in danger, women can either push an SOS button on the app, or shake the phone thrice to send an SOS request,

The SOS request sends the user’s location, along with a ten second audio and video recording, to the Disha Command Control Room. The control room calls the user, and in case of no response, or a response confirming they’re in danger, the SOS request is passed on to the nearest emergency response vehicle and in no time a group of police personnel will be at the spot.