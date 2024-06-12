Lucknow-based couple killed in road mishap in Tirupati district

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed on the spot and their 7-year-old son was critically injured when their car hit the rear of a container lorry at Radar Centre near Nendragunta village on the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta NH in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district, on Wednesday.

According to the police, the couple Suresh Goyal (35) and Jyothi Goyal (30) from Lucknow were on their way to Vellore in Tamil Nadu when the mishap occurred. The injured boy was rushed to the SVRR Government Hospital in Tirupati. A case was registered.

Nandyal couple injured

In another incident on Wednesday, a couple and their driver were critically injured when the former dozed on the wheel at Mudivedu village in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district.

The injured couple was identified as Kumaraswamy (62) and Jayalakshmi (56), hailing from Allagadda in Nandyal district. They were shifted to the District Hospital at Madanapalle. A case was registered.

