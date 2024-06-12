ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow-based couple killed in road mishap in Tirupati district

Updated - June 12, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 06:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR/MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed on the spot and their 7-year-old son was critically injured when their car hit the rear of a container lorry at Radar Centre near Nendragunta village on the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta NH in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the couple Suresh Goyal (35) and Jyothi Goyal (30) from Lucknow were on their way to Vellore in Tamil Nadu when the mishap occurred. The injured boy was rushed to the SVRR Government Hospital in Tirupati. A case was registered.

Nandyal couple injured

In another incident on Wednesday, a couple and their driver were critically injured when the former dozed on the wheel at Mudivedu village in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The injured couple was identified as Kumaraswamy (62) and Jayalakshmi (56), hailing from Allagadda in Nandyal district. They were shifted to the District Hospital at Madanapalle. A case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US