GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lucknow-based couple killed in road mishap in Tirupati district

Updated - June 12, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 06:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR/MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed on the spot and their 7-year-old son was critically injured when their car hit the rear of a container lorry at Radar Centre near Nendragunta village on the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta NH in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district, on Wednesday.

According to the police, the couple Suresh Goyal (35) and Jyothi Goyal (30) from Lucknow were on their way to Vellore in Tamil Nadu when the mishap occurred. The injured boy was rushed to the SVRR Government Hospital in Tirupati. A case was registered.

Nandyal couple injured

In another incident on Wednesday, a couple and their driver were critically injured when the former dozed on the wheel at Mudivedu village in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district.

The injured couple was identified as Kumaraswamy (62) and Jayalakshmi (56), hailing from Allagadda in Nandyal district. They were shifted to the District Hospital at Madanapalle. A case was registered.

Related Topics

Lucknow / Tirupati / road accident / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.