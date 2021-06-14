LTT Express cancelled

Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) special express, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 15 to 30, will be cancelled and 08520 LTT -Visakhapatnam special express, leaving LTT from June 18 to July 2 will be cancelled, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi here on Monday.