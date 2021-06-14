Andhra Pradesh

LTT Express cancelled

Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) special express, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 15 to 30, will be cancelled and 08520 LTT -Visakhapatnam special express, leaving LTT from June 18 to July 2 will be cancelled, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi here on Monday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 11:31:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ltt-express-cancelled/article34816616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY