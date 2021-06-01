LTT express cancelled

VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam Special Express has been cancelled with effect from June 1 in view of poor occupancy due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special express leaving Visakhapatnam from June 1 to 15 will be cancelled. In the return direction,08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus -Visakhapatnam express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from June 3 to 17 will be cancelled, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.