Andhra Pradesh

LTT express cancelled

The Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam Special Express has been cancelled with effect from June 1 in view of poor occupancy due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special express leaving Visakhapatnam from June 1 to 15 will be cancelled. In the return direction,08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus -Visakhapatnam express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from June 3 to 17 will be cancelled, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 5:31:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ltt-express-cancelled/article34699353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY