Lt. Governor of J&K lauds COVID protocol at Tirumala

Tirumala

07 November 2020 00:31 IST

‘Initiatives to ensure safety of devotees exceptional’

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday lauded the COVID-19 protocol being followed by the TTD, and said he was impressed with the hygiene being maintained atop the hill temple.

Addressing the media outside the temple complex, Mr. Sinha said, “I had come to this place many times in the past. The initiatives taken to ensure the safety of the devotees during the pandemic time is something exceptional.”

“I have prayed the deity to bless the country in successfully overcoming the pandemic,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Sinha was accorded a warm reception on his arrival at the ‘mahadwaram’ (main entrance) and led into the sanctum sanctorum, where he stood in front of the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara for about 10 minutes and offered his prayers.

The chief priest honoured Mr. Sinha with a silk ‘vastram’.

Later, the priests showered ‘vedasirvachanams’ on the visiting dignitary. The authorities presented him ‘laddu prasadam’ and a memento of the deity.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy were among others who were present.