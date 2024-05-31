L&T drops plans to shift construction material out of Amaravati after protest by locals

ADVERTISEMENT

A decision to shift construction material, meant for infrastructure works, out of Amaravati by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) days before the declaration of results of the general elections has caused an uproar in the region.

The issue came to light when farmers and public in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Area (APCRDA) protested against the shifting of the construction material a couple of days ago. APCRDA officials are also learnt to have instructed L&T not to shift the material without prior permission of the government.

In the 2017-18 financial year, the Transportation Infrastructure and Water & Effluent Treatment businesses of L&T jointly bagged three Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) orders worth ₹2,265 crore from APCRDA. The scope of work included investigation, design and construction of roads, drains, culverts, water supply, sewerage, sewerage treatment plants, utility ducts, reuse waterline and avenue plantation for land pooling schemes in Zones 6, 7 and 10 of Amaravati capital city.

The project was aimed at building state-of-the-art infrastructure in the city of Amaravati including wide trunk roads with flexible and rigid pavements, along with multiple facilities like cycle tracks, sidewalks and smart street lighting, among others.

L&T mobilised the required material and had commenced works, when the YSRCP government after coming to power in May 2019 reportedly ordered that the works be halted. Thereafter, the company had begun incurring losses in this project, according to sources.

R. Ramesh, a manager working for L&T in Chennai, told The Hindu over phone that the company wanted to transport plastic spacers, used to construct underground electricity pipeline ducts, out of the capital city region since the material was lying unutilised here. He added that the client (APCRDA) did not pay the bills for the material as well, which is why they thought of shifting it elsewhere, and that the decision to shift it was taken well in advance. However, since the APCRDA authorities had asked the company not to transport any material intended for the capital city construction out of the region, they would not take the material back.

In fact, L&T has construction material worth around ₹150 crore to ₹180 crore lying unutilised in the APCRDA region. The company has claimed that in addition to this, APCRDA was yet to clear bills to the tune of ₹850 crore in the project.

On the other hand, the CRDA authorities have informed in a press release on May 30 that, “Govt did not pay money for the material, which was proposed to transport from Tallayapalem village in the capital city limits. At the same time, the L&T authorities did not take any permission from the CRDA to take it back. Since the material is intended to develop infrastructure in Amaravati capital, the L&T was issued notice not to indulge in taking back the material in the future.”

On the other hand, the L&T staff at its Yard in Amaravati informed that more than Rs. 10 crore worth material was theft by miscreants in the last five years.

