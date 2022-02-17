LS constituency cannot be basis for reorganisation of districts: Somireddy

‘Parliamentary constituencies change every time delimitation process is undertaken’

The YRCP has to pay a heavy price if it goes ahead with unscientific division of districts, says Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Thursday faulted the YSRCP government for its decision to reorganise the districts on the basis of Lok Sabha constituencies.

He told the media that the Parliamentary constituencies would change every time delimitation process was undertaken. The number of districts should not be redrawn on that basis, he argued.

“The flawed district reorganisation exercise undertaken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the lines of the one taken up by his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao has triggered discontent even in the ruling party camp,” he said.

The TDP leader agreed with the observation made by YSRCP Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy that carving out of Sri Balaji district with three Assembly segments from SPSR Nellore district would result in rows over water sharing.

Water sharing

“Uncertainty will prevail in the release of water from the Somasila reservoir in residuary SPSR Nellore district to Kandaleru reservoir in the proposed Sri Balaji district,” he felt.

He urged the YSRCP government not to divide smaller districts like Nellore which has only 10 Assembly constituencies. “The YSRCP has to pay a heavy price if it goes ahead with this unscientific division of districts in the wake of widespread protests across the State,” said Mr. Chandramohan Reddy.