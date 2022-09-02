LPG cylinders explode in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

More than 100 cooking gas cylinders being transported in a truck from Kurnool to Ulavapadu caught fire and exploded at Daddavadu, near Kumarole, in Prakasam district in the wee hours of September 2.

Giddalur Fire Officer G. Anjaneyulu said the truck driver on noticing a fire emanating from the engine parked the vehicle on the road margin and ran to safety. Cooking gas cylinders one after another exploded. More than 200 unexploded cylinders were strewn all over the place in the impact of the blast. A fire tender from Giddalur rushed to the spot and put out the fire. “There were no casualties as the blast occurred away from the village,” he said.