Loyola institutes pay tributes to Fr. Stan Swamy

VIJAYAWADA

25 July 2021 01:32 IST

The students and faculty of Loyola institutions and a large crowd that gathered on Andhra Loyola College (ALC) campus, paid glowing tributes to Jesuit priest and human rights activist Fr. Stan Swamy.

At a programme, ‘Standing with Fr. Stan Swamy in Solidarity’, they paid tributes to an urn carrying the ashes of Fr. Stan Swamy after a procession within the campus accompanied by a tribal dance.

Aswin Ekka, a resident of Ranchi who had benefited by the good work of Fr. Swamy, said he had relentlessly worked for the welfare of tribal people, fighting for their rights till his death on July 5.

Recalling his valuable services, the speakers said Fr. Swamy refused to be a silent spectator amidst growing inequalities, violence and discrimination against the poor and the voiceless. He chose to become their voice by fighting against the authorities for their rights.

The speakers included Bishop Raja Rao, Bishop Cornelius, President of Andhra Arts Academy Golla Narayana Rao, State president of Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi Mohammed Farooq Shubli and member of AP State Minorities Commission Har Mohinder Singh Sahni.

Faculty programme

The ELT Centre of ALC, in collaboration with the Indian Society for Commonwealth Studies (ISCS) and St. Mary’s Institute in Melbourne, Australia, conducted a Faculty Development Programme on “Technology to Master Language, Literature, Teaching and Evaluation” in virtual mode.

ELT Director B. Raju said more than 125 faculty had participated.