ADVERTISEMENT

Loyola College starts certificate course in banking finance and insurance

July 06, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Loyola College (ALC) collaborates with Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Pune to start the CCBFO course

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Loyola College (ALC) in the city has started ‘Certificate Course in Banking Finance and Insurance’ (CCBFI) in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Pune.

At a programme held in this connection on the college campus on Thursday, Guntur-based training partner Rajasekhara Reddy introduced the subject trainers.

Addressing students in virtual mode, Senior Manager in CSR-Placement Support at Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Raja Dcruz said the collaboration would facilitate immense opportunities for students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interactive session that followed, students got their doubts related to the course and career prospects clarified by members of the Bajaj team.

Vice-Principal of the PG section, ALC Fr. Prabhudas, Head of the MBA Department A. Madhuri, faculty member Rajeev Kumar, Placement Officer G. Sahaya Baskaran and students of MBA attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US