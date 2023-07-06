HamberMenu
Loyola College starts certificate course in banking finance and insurance

Andhra Loyola College (ALC) collaborates with Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Pune to start the CCBFO course

July 06, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Loyola College (ALC) in the city has started ‘Certificate Course in Banking Finance and Insurance’ (CCBFI) in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Pune.

At a programme held in this connection on the college campus on Thursday, Guntur-based training partner Rajasekhara Reddy introduced the subject trainers.

Addressing students in virtual mode, Senior Manager in CSR-Placement Support at Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Raja Dcruz said the collaboration would facilitate immense opportunities for students.

In an interactive session that followed, students got their doubts related to the course and career prospects clarified by members of the Bajaj team.

Vice-Principal of the PG section, ALC Fr. Prabhudas, Head of the MBA Department A. Madhuri, faculty member Rajeev Kumar, Placement Officer G. Sahaya Baskaran and students of MBA attended the event.

