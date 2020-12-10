Lowest single-day toll recorded

Only Krishna and Guntur report one death each; positivity rate too drops

The State recorded two new deaths and 538 new COVID infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The single-day death toll was lowest in several months. The two new deaths were reported from Krishna and Guntur districts.

The tally increased to 8,73,995 and the toll went up to 7,047. At 0.83%, the positivity rate of the 64,354 samples tested in the last day was also one of the lowest daily positivity rates in several months.

The overall positivity rate stood at 8.21% as the number of samples tested increased to 1.06 crore. The tests per million ratio in the State inched close to two lakh as it reached 1.99 lakh.

Meanwhile, 558 patients recovered in the past day taking the total recoveries to 8,61,711 and the recovery rate to 98.59%. There are only 5,237 active cases in the State as of Thursday morning, and Krishna district has the highest number of active cases at 994. No district has more than 1,000 active cases, and Kurnool has only 89 active cases, the lowest among the districts.

Chittoor reported highest single-step tally of 95 infections in the last day. It was followed by Krishna (86), West Godavari (72), Guntur (72), East Godavari (50), Prakasam (35), Visakhapatnam (31), Nellore (24), Srikakulam (21), Kurnool (18), Anantapur (14), Kadapa (13) and Vizianagaram (7).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,841), West Godavari (93,157), Chittoor (84,545), Guntur (73,737), Anantapur (66,943), Nellore (61,723), Prakasam (61,708), Kurnool (60,334), Visakhapatnam (58,561), Kadapa (54,599), Krishna (46,472), Srikakulam (45,660) and Vizianagaram (40,820).