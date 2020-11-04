Lowest death toll in last four months reported IN A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

04 November 2020 21:33 IST

No new deaths reported in six districts; 83.35 lakh tests conducted so far

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,477 new COVID infections and 10 deaths in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The tally has gone up to 8,33,208 and the toll reached 6,744.

As many as 2,701 patients were discharged in the past day and the total recoveries further went up to 8,05,026 which was 96.62% of the total infections. There are 21,438 active cases at present. The death rate remains at 0.81% and the daily death toll reported was lowest in the past four months.

The number of tests conducted increased to 83.35 lakh, as 75,465 samples were tested in the past day with a positivity rate of 3.28%. The overall positivity rate came down to 10%.

Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported two new deaths each while Anantapur, Chittor, East Godavari and West Godavari reported one new death each. The remaining six districts reported no new deaths.

East Godavari reported 424 new infections, highest in the past day. It was followed by West Godavari with 375 cases, Krishna with 332 cases, Guntur with 323 and Chittoor with 321 cases. Remaining districts saw few cases comparatively. They include Kadapa (127), Visakhapatnam (122), Srikakulam (117), Nellore (94), Vizianagaram (85), Prakasam (70), Anantapur (52) and Kurnool (35).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,17,207), West Godavari (87,210), Chittoor (79,643), Guntur (68,386), Anantapur (65,029), Prakasam (60,089), Nellore (59,872), Kurnool (59,600), Visakhapatnam (56,270), Kadapa (52,642), Srikakulam (44,300), Krishna (40,473) and Vizianagaram (39.592).

Nellore, Kurnool and Vizianagaram together have only 858 active cases, and each of them have a recovery rate close to 99%. Half of the active cases are present in East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts whose recovery rates were 95.73%, 94.45% and 91.14% respectively. Four districts have more than 97% recovery rate and three have more than 96%.