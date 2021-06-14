Lowest daily count recorded in last two months

COVID death toll almost touches 12,000; recovery rate at 94.93%

The State reported 59 new COVID-19 deaths and 4,549 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The daily infection tally and the daily positivity rate of 5.18% were the lowest in more than the past two months.

The cumulative tally increased to 18,14,393 and the toll almost hit 12,000-mark with 11,999 deaths so far.

The recovery rate slightly increased to 94.93% with 17,22,381 total recoveries including 10,114 recoveries in the past day. The active case tally came down to 80,013.

In the past day, 87,756 samples were tested and the positivity rate of the 2.05 crore samples tested so far remain at 8.83%. The daily positivity rate has come down from 10.73% on June 6 to 5.18% on Monday.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor continues to report the highest death toll of 12. Prakasam reported eight deaths, while West Godavari reported six and Krishna reported five deaths. Anantapur, East Godavari and Srikakulam reported four new deaths each while Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported three deaths each. Similarly, Kadapa and Nellore reported two deaths each.

Chittoor also reported the highest daily infection tally at 860. It was followed by East Godavari (619), West Godavari (529), Kadapa (412), Guntur (322), Anantapur (272), Visakhapatnam (263), Vizianagaram (247), Srikakulam (228), Krishna (210), Prakasam (207), Kurnool (198) and Nellore (182).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,48,466), Chittoor (2,08,978), Guntur (1,57,563), West Godavari (1,52,187), Anantapur (1,49,866), Visakhapatnam (1,45,286), Nellore (1,23,512), Kurnool (1,19,703), Prakasam (1,15,285), Srikakulam (1,14,697), Kadapa (1,02,027), Krishna (95,853) and Vizianagaram (78,075).